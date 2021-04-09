American Red Cross encourages Wisconsinites to get fire safety resources

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The American Red Cross is encouraging Wisconsinites to sign up for fire safety preparedness resources in order to keep families safe.

The free resources include discussions around an escape plan and tips for talking with children about fires as part of the “Sound the Alarm. Save a Life” program, according to the organization. The Red Cross’ goal is to educate 100,000 people this spring about home fire safety.

Regional CEO of American Red Cross of Wisconsin, Mark Thomas, said that more than 1,400 people have been displaced by fires in Wisconsin and the Upper Peninsula of Michigan since the start of the year.

“After this busy start to 2021, we’re proud to offer these free, virtual home fire resources as an easy, safe way to keep families prepared,” said Thomas.

Families can make their appointment for the resources by visiting redcross.org/WISmokeAlarms or calling (877) 618-6628.

The Red Cross added that it will work with fire department partners to potentially install free smoke alarms when it is safe to do so.

