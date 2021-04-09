Advertisement

American Red Cross encourages Wisconsinites to get fire safety resources

The exterior of the American Red Cross branch in Charleston, W.VA. Officials say the region has...
The exterior of the American Red Cross branch in Charleston, W.VA. Officials say the region has a serious need for donations and volunteers,(chaelesse delpleche)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 9:19 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The American Red Cross is encouraging Wisconsinites to sign up for fire safety preparedness resources in order to keep families safe.

The free resources include discussions around an escape plan and tips for talking with children about fires as part of the “Sound the Alarm. Save a Life” program, according to the organization. The Red Cross’ goal is to educate 100,000 people this spring about home fire safety.

Regional CEO of American Red Cross of Wisconsin, Mark Thomas, said that more than 1,400 people have been displaced by fires in Wisconsin and the Upper Peninsula of Michigan since the start of the year.

“After this busy start to 2021, we’re proud to offer these free, virtual home fire resources as an easy, safe way to keep families prepared,” said Thomas.

Families can make their appointment for the resources by visiting redcross.org/WISmokeAlarms or calling (877) 618-6628.

The Red Cross added that it will work with fire department partners to potentially install free smoke alarms when it is safe to do so.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amtrak proposes new and improved routes if the Biden Administration's infrastructure plan passes.
Amtrak proposes route through Madison
Heather and her children start an Easter hike on the Ice Age Trail
Gunfire narrowly misses hiking family in Lodi, mother shares terrifying experience
3 lanes were closed late Saturday night after a pedestrian was hit by a car.
Car vs. pedestrian crash shuts down lanes of Hwy 151 at Stoughton Road
Madison police are responding to a shots fired incident at a BP gas station on S. Park St....
19-year-old woman arrested in Madison homicide; victim’s name released
Madison police are responding to a shots fired incident at a BP gas station on S. Park St....
Madison police investigate shooting on S. Park Street

Latest News

Over $50 million dollars of Wisconsin federal food aid is hanging in the balance after the...
Over $50 million in monthly Wisconsin federal food aid at stake
Koca hops on his tricycle and rides house to house returning his neighbor's empty garbage cans...
Making a Difference: A Celebration of Nathan
Nathan is celebrated for the good he is doing in his community
Celebration of Nathan
How repealing the mask mandate is impacting food shares
Wisconsin organizations work around the clock to ensure food security
Local take on gun control
Wisconsinites give mixed reactions to Biden’s gun control plans