Advertisement

Appeals court sides with Wisconsin governor on press access

Gov. Tony Evers opens COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to everyone 16 and older on April 4 (March...
Gov. Tony Evers opens COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to everyone 16 and older on April 4 (March 30, 2021)(WSAW)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A federal appeals court has ruled that Democratic Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers can exclude members of a conservative think tank from attending press briefings and keep them off his email list sent to other reporters.

Friday’s decision by the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upholds a ruling from a lower court.

The MacIver Institute for Public Policy filed the lawsuit in 2019 alleging that Evers violated its staffers’ constitutional rights to free speech, freedom of the press and equal access.

But U.S. District Judge James Peterson in March 2020 rejected their arguments, saying MacIver can still report on what Evers does without being invited to his press briefings or being on his email distribution list.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heather and her children start an Easter hike on the Ice Age Trail
Gunfire narrowly misses hiking family in Lodi, mother shares terrifying experience
3 lanes were closed late Saturday night after a pedestrian was hit by a car.
Car vs. pedestrian crash shuts down lanes of Hwy 151 at Stoughton Road
Madison police are responding to a shots fired incident at a BP gas station on S. Park St....
19-year-old woman arrested in Madison homicide; victim’s name released
Madison police are responding to a shots fired incident at a BP gas station on S. Park St....
Madison police investigate shooting on S. Park Street
Dane Co. ending outdoor mask mandate and capacity limits

Latest News

File image
Sexually transmitted infections rising in Rock Co., health dept. warns
File image
Wisconsin board to consider $25K for man wrongfully convicted in 1995
Kenosha Co. poisoning death conviction vacated, man heads back to trial
Lightning obliterates tree outside of a Wautoma school
Lightning obliterates tree outside of a Wautoma school