Advertisement

Biden administration blocks Medicaid work requirements

A gavel.
A gavel.(AP GraphicsBank)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 12:52 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — President Joe Biden’s administration has blocked former Gov. Scott Walker’s plan to require some childless adults to work to maintain Medicaid benefits.

The Wisconsin State Journal reports the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services sent state health officials a letter Tuesday saying it was withdrawing approval for the work requirement for BadgerCare recipients.

The plan would have limited BadgerCare coverage to four years for able-bodied, childless adults ages 19 to 49 unless they worked or trained for a job.

The mandate was never implemented after health officials put it on hold. The letter states that the mandate would risk significant coverage losses during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heather and her children start an Easter hike on the Ice Age Trail
Gunfire narrowly misses hiking family in Lodi, mother shares terrifying experience
3 lanes were closed late Saturday night after a pedestrian was hit by a car.
Car vs. pedestrian crash shuts down lanes of Hwy 151 at Stoughton Road
Madison police are responding to a shots fired incident at a BP gas station on S. Park St....
19-year-old woman arrested in Madison homicide; victim’s name released
Madison police are responding to a shots fired incident at a BP gas station on S. Park St....
Madison police investigate shooting on S. Park Street
Dane Co. ending outdoor mask mandate and capacity limits

Latest News

Wisconsin Supreme Court says don’t purge voters from rolls
FILE - In this Sept. 1, 2020 file photo, President Donald Trump speaks in Kenosha, Wis., as...
Trump endorses Sen. Johnson, who hasn’t said if he plans to run
Derrick Van Orden
Republican Van Orden announces second bid against Kind
Wisconsin Capitol
Wisconsin GOP plans for spending federal stimulus may not be allowed