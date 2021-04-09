Advertisement

Biden orders commission to study Supreme Court reforms

(WTVG)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 11:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (WMTV) - President Joe Biden plans to form a commission charged with exploring changes to the nominating procedures surrounding Supreme Court justices.

The order, issued Friday, did not indicate specific reforms the new commission should study, not going past comparing the current structure to historical precedents and an “appraisal of the merits and legality of particular reform proposals.”

While increasing the number of Supreme Court justices was not mentioned in the order, many Democrats have been pressing for adding more to offset the number of ones nominated by Republican presidents. Those calls only got louder after the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and the addition of her replacement Justice Amy Coney Barrett.

Biden had previous stated he was “not a fan” of packing the High Court.

The commission will be made up of no more than 36 members, the order mandates, stating they will be constitutional scholars, retired members of the Federal judiciary, or other individuals having experience with and knowledge of the Federal judiciary and the Supreme Court of the United States.”

They will have 180 days to produce their final report.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heather and her children start an Easter hike on the Ice Age Trail
Gunfire narrowly misses hiking family in Lodi, mother shares terrifying experience
3 lanes were closed late Saturday night after a pedestrian was hit by a car.
Car vs. pedestrian crash shuts down lanes of Hwy 151 at Stoughton Road
Madison police are responding to a shots fired incident at a BP gas station on S. Park St....
19-year-old woman arrested in Madison homicide; victim’s name released
Madison police are responding to a shots fired incident at a BP gas station on S. Park St....
Madison police investigate shooting on S. Park Street
Dane Co. ending outdoor mask mandate and capacity limits

Latest News

LIVE: Chauvin trial
A gavel.
Biden administration blocks Medicaid work requirements
FILE - In this March 21, 2021, file photo people view the Supreme Court building from behind...
Biden assigns study on delicate issue of Supreme Court
In this Feb. 26, 2021, file photo Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla.,, speaks at the Conservative...
Gaetz hires prominent New York lawyers amid federal probe
Gaetz associate could cooperate with federal investigators