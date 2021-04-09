Biden orders commission to study Supreme Court reforms

WASHINGTON (WMTV) - President Joe Biden plans to form a commission charged with exploring changes to the nominating procedures surrounding Supreme Court justices.

The order, issued Friday, did not indicate specific reforms the new commission should study, not going past comparing the current structure to historical precedents and an “appraisal of the merits and legality of particular reform proposals.”

While increasing the number of Supreme Court justices was not mentioned in the order, many Democrats have been pressing for adding more to offset the number of ones nominated by Republican presidents. Those calls only got louder after the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and the addition of her replacement Justice Amy Coney Barrett.

Biden had previous stated he was “not a fan” of packing the High Court.

The commission will be made up of no more than 36 members, the order mandates, stating they will be constitutional scholars, retired members of the Federal judiciary, or other individuals having experience with and knowledge of the Federal judiciary and the Supreme Court of the United States.”

They will have 180 days to produce their final report.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.