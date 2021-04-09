Breese Stevens Field prepares for summer bounce-back

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Breese Stevens Field is attracting old and new events, serving a way out of the pandemic for the whole neighborhood.

Concerts are already on the calendar for May, according to Conor Caloia, the COO and owner of Big Top Sports & Entertainment, which oversees Breese Stevens Field. The schedule includes hosting the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra’s annual event Concerts on the Square, which, normally, takes place on Capitol Square.

“With the four walls, with the defined capacity, with the ability to section people and keep them socially distanced, we found the venue to be appealing for a lot of other events that are normally hosted in other places,” Caloia said.

Caloia also owns Forward Madison FC, which announced this week it would return to home turf at Breese Stevens for 2021. Last season, the team couldn’t play there due to local health rules.

LJ’s Sports Tavern & Grill, across the street, said it is looking forward to the return of the team, as well as its fans.

“We tend to get a rush before and after events, so I imagine it’ll be like that [again]. It’s a great partnership that we have because it gives a lot of great business on both sides,” Kylie Kavanaugh, a restaurant spokesperson, said. “We’re looking forward to having them back in the summer so that way we can get back to normal.”

Caloia admitted crowds will be smaller at Forward games. “We’re just excited. Our staff, our fans, our players are all excited to return home. We think May 15th [opening day] is going to be a good day.”

Joe Loehnis, CEO of the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra, said the company will announce more detailed plans for Concerts on the Square in the coming weeks.

