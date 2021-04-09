British variant of COVID-19 found in Green Co.

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The COVID-19 variant first discovered in Britain has been found in Green Co., public health officials stated. On Friday, the agency reported two cases were diagnosed.

The variant, dubbed B.1.1.7, is believed to spread more rapidly and could be deadlier than the original strain, according to the Dept. of Health Services.

Green Co. Public Health Director RoAnn Warden warned the identification of the variant could lead to an increase in new cases, which would then raise the number of people missing work or schools as well as those needing clinical care.

“With the identification of this strain of COVID-19 in our community it is imperative that we all continue to take actions that will prevent the spread of COVID-19,” she urged.

In its latest update, the state health agency reports the variant is the second most common of the ones the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention consider a “variants of concern.” The British variant has also been found in Rock Co., according to health officials there.

Total number sequenced Variant B.1.1.7 Variant B.1.351 Variant B.1.427/B.1.429 Variant P.1 9,322 148 15 216 4

It had been the most common of those types but was topped recently when the CDC moved the type found in California to the concern category.

The health department adds preventing the spread of the British variant requires the same steps as people should be taking for the original strain:

