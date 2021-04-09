Cole Caulfield wins Hobey Baker Award, three Badgers get All-American hockey honors

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Three of University of Wisconsin- Madison’s men’s hockey team forwards are All-Americans, marking the first time in school history that this has happened.

Sophomore Cole Caulfield earned 2021 First-Team honors while sophomore Dylan Holloway and senior Linus Weissbach received second-team honors, the team announced Friday.

Caulfield also won the Hobey Baker Award. Caufield leads in national score charts, making 30 goals and 22 assists in 31 games.

The Stevens Point-native was also the Big Ten Player of the Year and part of the 2021 NCAA East Regional and Big Ten Tournament All-Tournament teams.

