Advertisement

Cole Caulfield wins Hobey Baker Award, three Badgers get All-American hockey honors

Wisconsin's Cole Caufield during an NCAA hockey game against the Boston College on Friday, Oct....
Wisconsin's Cole Caufield during an NCAA hockey game against the Boston College on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019 in Chestnut Hill, Mass. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)(WSAW)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Three of University of Wisconsin- Madison’s men’s hockey team forwards are All-Americans, marking the first time in school history that this has happened.

Sophomore Cole Caulfield earned 2021 First-Team honors while sophomore Dylan Holloway and senior Linus Weissbach received second-team honors, the team announced Friday.

Caulfield also won the Hobey Baker Award. Caufield leads in national score charts, making 30 goals and 22 assists in 31 games.

The Stevens Point-native was also the Big Ten Player of the Year and part of the 2021 NCAA East Regional and Big Ten Tournament All-Tournament teams.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heather and her children start an Easter hike on the Ice Age Trail
Gunfire narrowly misses hiking family in Lodi, mother shares terrifying experience
3 lanes were closed late Saturday night after a pedestrian was hit by a car.
Car vs. pedestrian crash shuts down lanes of Hwy 151 at Stoughton Road
Madison police are responding to a shots fired incident at a BP gas station on S. Park St....
19-year-old woman arrested in Madison homicide; victim’s name released
Madison police are responding to a shots fired incident at a BP gas station on S. Park St....
Madison police investigate shooting on S. Park Street
Dane Co. ending outdoor mask mandate and capacity limits

Latest News

Milwaukee Bucks sideline reporter Zora Stephenson, left, chats with announcer Jim Paschke in...
Zora Stephenson to make Bucks’ history, handling Friday’s play-by-play
Milwaukee Bucks forward Thanasis Antetokounmpo (43) and center Bobby Portis, center, defend as...
Doncic, Porzingis lead bounce-back Mavs over Bucks 116-101
Coaches: Venue, coverage diminish NCAA volleyball tournament
Madison Mallards will be back at the Duck Pond for 2021 season