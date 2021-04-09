Concerts on the Square to be hosted at Breese Stevens Field this summer

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra will be putting on Concerts on the Square this summer, but hosting them from Breese Stevens Field.

According to the orchestra, reservations for tables will be on a first-come, first-serve basis. Orchestra-enthusiasts can purchase all five weeks for six guests for $5,000, or a single week for six guests for $1,200.

Each reservation includes a table and chairs for six, food and beverage options, table linens and printed concert programs.

The concert also noted that the use of masks and social distancing will be required at Concerts on the Square.

The 2021 concerts will be on the following dates:

July 7

July 14

July 21

July 28

August 4

Viewers can request a table by contacting WCO development manager Elliott Valentine at 608.571.5322 or elliottvalentine@wcoconcerts.org.

WCO had previously hosted two Concerts on the Square at Breese Steven Field on Aug. 25 and Sept. 1 of 2020.

