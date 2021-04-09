Dane County Farmers’ Market opens Saturday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane County Farmers’ Market returns on Saturday, opening the doors at 7:00 a.m.

The market will take place in the Exhibition Hall parking lot at the Alliant Energy Center, with plenty of space to spread out. There is also a virtual option for farmers’ market shoppers.

From 8:00 a.m. on Wednesday to 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, the online store opens a pre-order option for pick-up at the market.

The farmers’ market is open from 7:00 a.m. to noon. Beginning April 10th, the market will be held weekly and is allowed to open as an essential food access point. COVID guidelines are in place, including a mask requirement for everyone five years or older.

