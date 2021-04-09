Advertisement

Dane County Farmers’ Market opens Saturday

Opens at the Alliant Energy Center.
Courtesy: Dane County Farmers' Market
Courtesy: Dane County Farmers' Market(NBC15)
By Colton Molesky
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 5:20 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane County Farmers’ Market returns on Saturday, opening the doors at 7:00 a.m.

The market will take place in the Exhibition Hall parking lot at the Alliant Energy Center, with plenty of space to spread out. There is also a virtual option for farmers’ market shoppers.

From 8:00 a.m. on Wednesday to 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, the online store opens a pre-order option for pick-up at the market.

The farmers’ market is open from 7:00 a.m. to noon. Beginning April 10th, the market will be held weekly and is allowed to open as an essential food access point. COVID guidelines are in place, including a mask requirement for everyone five years or older.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heather and her children start an Easter hike on the Ice Age Trail
Gunfire narrowly misses hiking family in Lodi, mother shares terrifying experience
3 lanes were closed late Saturday night after a pedestrian was hit by a car.
Car vs. pedestrian crash shuts down lanes of Hwy 151 at Stoughton Road
Madison police are responding to a shots fired incident at a BP gas station on S. Park St....
19-year-old woman arrested in Madison homicide; victim’s name released
Madison police are responding to a shots fired incident at a BP gas station on S. Park St....
Madison police investigate shooting on S. Park Street
Dane Co. ending outdoor mask mandate and capacity limits

Latest News

Over $50 million dollars of Wisconsin federal food aid is hanging in the balance after the...
Over $50 million in monthly Wisconsin federal food aid at stake
Koca hops on his tricycle and rides house to house returning his neighbor's empty garbage cans...
Making a Difference: A Celebration of Nathan
Nathan is celebrated for the good he is doing in his community
Celebration of Nathan
How repealing the mask mandate is impacting food shares
Wisconsin organizations work around the clock to ensure food security