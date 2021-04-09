Former Madison DJ faces 9 more child porn charges

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A former Madison morning disc jockey arrested nearly two months ago on a child pornography allegation now faces nine more child similar charges, bringing the total against him to ten.

Matthew B. Jones appeared virtually in court Friday for a status conference hearing in which his preliminary hearing was set, according to court records. He is due back in court on May 21.

The 40-year-old Mt. Horeb man, who went by Jackson Jones on-air, had co-hosted Today’s Q106 Morning Show, on the country music station.

He was arrested in mid-February as the Mt. Horeb Police Dept., along with other agencies, executed a search warrant at his home, in the 100 block of Ridge Drive. Jones was later released on a $500 signature bond. On Friday afternoon, following his court appearance, Dane Co. jail records did not show that Jones is currently an inmate.

According to the complaint, the Mt. Horeb Police Dept. launched an investigation in December after it received a tip about child pornography and an associated Tumblr account. After serving a subpoena to Charter Communications about the account, investigators were able to trace the account to two addresses.

The first address was in the 100 block of Ridge Drive, in the Village of Mount Horeb, corresponding with Jones’ address, while the second address was in the 700 block of Rayovac Drive, which is the same block as the Mid-West Family of Companies building, which owns Q106.

In February, Tumblr Inc. delivered to Mt. Horeb Police Dept. over 1,200 images, nearly 50 conversations, and approximately 350 posts related to the account. Among the images was the one connected to the original tip and involved a nude, young girl in an explicit pose.

When agents from the Mt. Horeb Police Dept. and Wisconsin’s Dept. of Criminal Investigation confronted Jones about the allegations against him, focusing on messages and posts on Tumblr and the encrypted messaging service Wickr.

The complaint states Jones told investigators about his online activities and claimed he “never reblogged anything illegal (and)… never sent anything illegal” because he didn’t want to take the risk. He claimed the images of underage subject that were sent to him were unsolicited and, while he was looking to share pornography, Jones insisted to the state agent that everything he sent involved individuals over 18 years old.

