Lightning strike annihilates tree near Wautoma High School

WAUTOMA, Wis. (WSAW) - A lightning-strike Thursday morning shattered a tree at Wautoma High School in Waushara County.

Officials with the Wautoma Area School District say it happened just before 8:30 Thursday morning. No injuries were reported and the district tells NewsChannel 7 that there was no other damage to property other than the tree.

You just never know when lightning will strike. Here is a video from Wautoma High School this morning of lightning destroying a Pine tree. So the NWS slogan "When Thunder Roars Go Indoors" please heed that advise next time you hear thunder. Thanks to WLUK-TV FOX 11 for this video. Posted by US National Weather Service Green Bay Wisconsin on Thursday, April 8, 2021

The US National Weather Service out of Green Bay posted the video to Facebook and warned people to follow the NWS slogan “When Thunder Roars Go Indoors.”

