Man arrested in Juneau County for threatening to blow up the van he was sitting in

LYNDON TOWNSHIP, Wis. (WMTV) - A man in Lyndon Township in Juneau County was arrested late Thursday night after authorities say he threatened to blow up a vehicle he was sitting in.

The Juneau County Sheriff’s office says they received a call around 10:30 on Thursday night for a disturbance on Dyer Street. Authorities say they arrived on the scene and found 53-year-old Philip T. Cholka of rural Wisconsin Dells sitting in the driver’s seat of a van in front of a home.

Deputies say Cholka told them he had explosives in the van and was threatening to ignite them. Authorities say Cholka had a lighter in his hand. They took the threat very seriously and evacuated nearby homes.

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office bomb squad was called in as authorities on the scene continued to negotiate with Cholka.

Just before 2 a.m. Friday, Cholka surrendered and was arrested. No one was hurt. Cholka is now awaiting formal charges from the Juneau County District Attorney.

