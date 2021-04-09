Advertisement

Medical experts notice ‘significant’ increase in liver disease among young people

*Note: This is a stock photo.
*Note: This is a stock photo.(unsplash.com)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 8:23 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Medical experts are noticing a “significant” increase in liver disease in young people, specifically women.

According to UW Health, liver disease and cirrhosis, or significant scaring of the liver, can be caused by multiple different conditions. It includes viral hepatitis, non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and also heavy alcohol consumption.

Doctors say as liver diseases increase, the mortality rates from the conditions is on the rise as well. Experts believe the skyrocketing rates in people ages 25-34 is “entirely driven” by alcohol-associated liver disease and rising rates of alcohol use disorder.

Dr. Rita German, a UW Health transplant hepatologist, says this trend is alarming.

“This trend is extremely concerning to those of us treating advanced liver disease,” said Dr. German. “When we see people drinking more alcohol at a younger age, we are also watching more young people develop – and die from – cirrhosis.”

Doctors say liver diseases have been increasing over the past decade, alongside an increase in alcohol consumption. Historically, drinking peaks around times of trauma and stress, such as the Great Recession and now the COVID-19 pandemic. One study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association reported people have been drinking 14% more during the pandemic.

“We as health care providers want to identify unhealthy levels of alcohol use as early as possible before patients develop liver disease,” said Dr. German.

Dr. German urged people to be mindful of their alcohol consumption, especially if the have noticed drinking more since the start of the pandemic. The same study also said women have been drinking 17% more during the pandemic than before, plus there has been a 41% increase in binge drinking in women.

“We can support you with alcohol cessation resources, treatment centers, mental health professionals and of course medical interventions, but the earlier we know the better,” Dr. German said.

Dr. German added that while a glass of wine at dinner is not typically enough to cause liver disease, reducing the overall consumption of alcohol can have positive effects on their health. Doctors also reminded people that while men can safely have two drinks a day, women should have no more than one.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amtrak proposes new and improved routes if the Biden Administration's infrastructure plan passes.
Amtrak proposes route through Madison
Heather and her children start an Easter hike on the Ice Age Trail
Gunfire narrowly misses hiking family in Lodi, mother shares terrifying experience
3 lanes were closed late Saturday night after a pedestrian was hit by a car.
Car vs. pedestrian crash shuts down lanes of Hwy 151 at Stoughton Road
Madison police are responding to a shots fired incident at a BP gas station on S. Park St....
19-year-old woman arrested in Madison homicide; victim’s name released
Madison police are responding to a shots fired incident at a BP gas station on S. Park St....
Madison police investigate shooting on S. Park Street

Latest News

COVID-19 Variant
New Wis. COVID-19 variant dashboard provides regional data for strains of concern
Madison Mallards will be back at the Duck Pond for 2021 season
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said the no-sail order is outdated and hurts the state as the...
Florida sues federal government to allow cruises to sail
Generic Coronavirus
Janesville childcare center, preschool temporarily closes over COVID-19 cases