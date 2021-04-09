Milwaukee police issue missing person alert across southern Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Milwaukee Police Dept. issued an endangered missing man alert Friday morning that covered all of southern Wisconsin and other regions.

According to police, Robert Lee Tucker may be on his way to California. The 66-year-old man was last seen on March 23 at the Greyhound bus station in Milwaukee. At the time, he was wearing a striped blue and white button down dress shirt, gray pants, black shoes, and a black knit hat.

Tucker is described as a Black man, standing 5′6″ tall and weighing 250 lbs. He has brown eyes, black hair, and a gray and black goatee. He also has a scar on his forehead.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call Officer Keyona Vines at 414-935-7405.

