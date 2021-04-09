Advertisement

Missouri man accused of trying to bring a loaded gun onto a plane in Dane Co.

(KY3)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 12:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Missouri man was arrested at the Dane County Regional Airport early Friday morning after he allegedly tried bringing a loaded handgun onto a plane.

According to the Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office, Brandon L. Winslow tried boarding the plane around 6 a.m. when TSA agents discovered the handgun in his bag at the security checkpoint and alerted deputies.

Authorities did not indicate where his flight was headed.

The 42-year-old Fulton, Missouri, man does not have carry and conceal permit, the Sheriff’s Office noted. He was booked into the Dane Co. jail on a count of carrying a concealed weapon.

