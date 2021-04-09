Advertisement

Pfizer asks for approval to deliver vaccines to children as young as 12

Pfizer’s is already the only one approved for 16 and 17 year olds.
Apr. 9, 2021
MADISON, Wis. (CNN) - Pfizer is asking the FDA to expand the use of its COVID-19 vaccine to children ages 12 to 15 years old. Under the current emergency use authorization, the company’s vaccine is available for use in people ages 16 and up.

Based on a Phase 3 clinical trial in adolescents between 12 and 15 years old, Pfizer says the vaccine is showing 100 percent efficacy.

If the emergency use authorization wins FDA approval, it would be the only one approved for children as young as 12 years old. It is already the only one allowed for 16 and 17 year olds.

The other two COVID-19 vaccines in the U.S., from Moderna and Johnson & Johnson, are only authorized for people 18 and older.

