Prince Philip dies at 99-years-old

LONDON, England (WMTV) - The British Royal family announced on Friday that Prince Philip has passed away at the age of 99.

“It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle,” the official Royal Family twitter account announced.

