Sexually transmitted infections rising in Rock Co., health dept. warns

File image
File image(Gray Media)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Rock County health officials noted an increase in sexually transmitted infections (STIs) in 2020, despite other infections decreasing in numbers.

According to the Rock Co. Public Health Department Friday, STIs were detected at similar and higher rates in the county than in previous years.

Rock Co. reports they are the fourth highest county in the state for the number of chlamydia infections, and its gonorrhea cases were double in 2020 than what they see in most years.

With next week being STI/STD Awareness Week, health officials are reminding patients that it is important to take care of their sexual health, especially with so many people canceling their doctor’s appointments amid the pandemic.

Some STIs have zero symptoms, so screenings are essential for people to ask for at their appointments. Rock Co. Health advises that patients try to make a PAP smear part of their annual visit, despite recommendations changing in 2012 from once a year to once every three years.

Health officials also warned that abstinence is the only guaranteed method to prevent STIs, so it is imperative that sexually active teens and adults ask for an STI screening at their regular medical check-ups.

