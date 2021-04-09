Second day in a row with daily COVID-19 cases above 1,000

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Friday marks the second day in a row that more than 1,000 COVID-19 cases have been reported, the Department of Health Services reports.

The last time there was a consecutive string of days reporting over 1,000 cases per day was on Feb. 2, where cases were ranged from 1,095-1,518, until Feb. 5.

On Friday, DHS’ COVID-19 dashboard shows 1,092 cases were confirmed positive.

Health officials noted the seven-day rolling average has been going up, currently at 764 cases. This is the highest it has been since Feb. 14 when it was at 782. Just last week, the seven day rolling average was at 531.

In total, 583,935 residents have had COVID-19 in Wisconsin.

Eighty-eight people were also admitted Friday to Wisconsin hospitals with the virus, bringing the total number of patients in Wisconsin hospitals up to 286. There are also 80 patients in the ICU. Total hospitalizations are up by 45 cases from the previous week, while ICU patients are up by 24 this week.

DHS adds that five Wisconsinites have died from the virus. There have been 6,672 people in the state who have died from COVID-19.

Nearly 30% Dane Co. residents fully vaccinated

The state’s COVID-19 vaccine dashboard shows that nearly three in ten Dane County residents have completed their vaccine series against COVID-19. About 46.7% of those residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Also in Dane Co., the population of residents who identify as American Indian is leading in terms of first doses. Nearly half of those residents have gotten their first shot, followed by 43.6% of residents who identify as white, 29.8% who identify as Asian and 17.8% of those who identify as Black.

Over 51% of women in the county have received their first shot as well, compared to 41.9% of men.

Of all residents in the state, 35.9% of people have received at least one dose, while 22.9% completed their vaccine series.

There have been 254,957 vaccines administered to Wisconsinites this week.

