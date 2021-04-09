Advertisement

Sheriff: Drugs, $45k in cash found after Juneau Co. traffic stop

The vehicle was stopped for allegedly not having a front license plate.
(KWCH)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 10:55 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CUTLER TOWNSHIP, Wis. (WMTV) - A Juneau Co. traffic stop Wednesday afternoon led to the discovery of multiple types of illegal drugs as well as tens of thousands of dollars in cash, the Sheriff’s Office reported.

Three people, who all hailed from Necedah, were arrested in connection with finds. They were identified as Jeffrey Hatfield, Lisa Jameson, and Richard Jones. All three of them were booked on drug-related counts (listed below).

According to the Sheriff’s Office, they were all in a vehicle when it was stopped shortly before 3:30 p.m. on Hwy. 21, in Cutler Township, for allegedly not having a front license plate. A Juneau Co. K-9 named Timo alerted deputies to possible drugs in the car.

Searching it, investigators found “numerous illicit substances,” the Sheriff’s Office stated. They proceeded to get a search the suspects’ homes, where they allegedly found more drugs, items used for trafficking, and $45,000 in cash.

The Juneau Co. Sheriff’s Office’s Drug Task Force and the state Division of Criminal Investigation are investigating the incident, authorities added.

Jeffrey Hatfield, 30: Probation Hold; Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Deliver; Possession of Fentanyl; and being a Felon in Possession of a Firearm.

Lisa Jameson, 55: Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Deliver; Possession of Fentanyl with Intent to Deliver; Possession of Morphine with the Intent to Deliver; and Maintaining a Drug Trafficking Place.

Richard Jones, 55: Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Deliver; Possession of Fentanyl with Intent to Deliver; Possession of Morphine with Intent to Deliver; Possession of a Stolen Firearm; and Maintaining a Drug Trafficking Place.

