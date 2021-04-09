Shooter in Brodhead drive-by identified, arrested

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 19-year-old Edgerton man was arrested in connection with a drive-by shooting Thursday night in Brodhead.

According to the police department, Damian Brandt was taken into custody at his home without incident and booked into the Green Co. jail on a count of recklessly endangering safety. A search warrant was issued for his home as well.

The department’s initial report on the incident indicated the shooting happened just before 9:30 p.m. in the area near 4th Street and E. 2nd Ave. Investigators say the shooter was only person in the vehicle at the time and fired multiple shots at the car in front of it.

The targeted vehicle was hit, but the person in it was unharmed, police added.

Investigators have not released why the shots were fired. Soon after the incident, Chief Chris Hughes described it as isolated and said there was no continued threat to the community.

correction: In an update, the Brodhead Police Dept. corrected the spelling of the suspect's name to Damian Brandt.

