Silver Alert: 84-year-old man missing from Marathon Co. home

Ronald Kendler
Ronald Kendler
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 2:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
KRONENWETTER, Wis. (WMTV) - State officials are looking for an 84-year-old Marathon County man Friday, saying he has not been seen since Friday morning.

The Wisconsin Dept. of Justice reports Ronald Kendler has been missing from his home in Kronenwetter in Marathon County since 9:55 a.m. and was last seen driving south on Angelo Drive toward Kowalski. Authorities were unsure of the direction of his travel

Officials say the 84-year-old man is about 6′03″ tall, weighs 190 pounds and has brown eyes and white, shoulder length hair. He also has dark spots on his face.

Kendler was last seen wearing gray pants, a navy sweatshirt or dark jacket.

He was driving a 2008 purple Cadillac DTS, though officials say the color of the car may look different based on the lighting.

Those who have information on Kendler’s whereabouts are urged to call the Kronenwetter Police Department at 715-261-7793.

Ronald Kendler car
Ronald Kendler car

