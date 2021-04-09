Advertisement

The Dairy State could soon have a state cheese

By Eric Crest
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 1:27 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WGBA/NBC) - In Wisconsin, where cheese is king, two state lawmakers have introduced a bill to make Colby the official state cheese.

While Wisconsin has a state beverage - milk, of course - and a state domestic animal - not surprisingly, a dairy cow - it has never picked its state cheese. Now, Colby is up for the honor. However, the cheese lovers aren’t so sure, many of them having their own favorites.

“I don’t think that we have a true state cheese and I think that’s because every cheese that comes from Wisconsin is amazing,” said Tracy Foss, in the motherly way where she doesn’t exactly name a favorite. She runs the Cheese Counter, in Plymouth, which sells hundreds of varieties of cheese.

The Cheese Counter, in Plymouth, Wisconsin.
The Cheese Counter, in Plymouth, Wisconsin.(WGBA via NBC)

Others from the cheese capital of the world, however, aren’t so reserved, sparking the great Dairy State debate. many aren’t sure what to think of Colby being the front runner for a claim to fame that could go to any type.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heather and her children start an Easter hike on the Ice Age Trail
Gunfire narrowly misses hiking family in Lodi, mother shares terrifying experience
3 lanes were closed late Saturday night after a pedestrian was hit by a car.
Car vs. pedestrian crash shuts down lanes of Hwy 151 at Stoughton Road
Madison police are responding to a shots fired incident at a BP gas station on S. Park St....
19-year-old woman arrested in Madison homicide; victim’s name released
Madison police are responding to a shots fired incident at a BP gas station on S. Park St....
Madison police investigate shooting on S. Park Street
Dane Co. ending outdoor mask mandate and capacity limits

Latest News

Gov. Tony Evers opens COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to everyone 16 and older on April 4 (March...
Appeals court sides with Wisconsin governor on press access
File image
Sexually transmitted infections rising in Rock Co., health dept. warns
File image
Wisconsin board to consider $25K for man wrongfully convicted in 1995
Kenosha Co. poisoning death conviction vacated, man heads back to trial
Lightning obliterates tree outside of a Wautoma school
Lightning obliterates tree outside of a Wautoma school