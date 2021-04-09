The Dairy State could soon have a state cheese

MADISON, Wis. (WGBA/NBC) - In Wisconsin, where cheese is king, two state lawmakers have introduced a bill to make Colby the official state cheese.

While Wisconsin has a state beverage - milk, of course - and a state domestic animal - not surprisingly, a dairy cow - it has never picked its state cheese. Now, Colby is up for the honor. However, the cheese lovers aren’t so sure, many of them having their own favorites.

“I don’t think that we have a true state cheese and I think that’s because every cheese that comes from Wisconsin is amazing,” said Tracy Foss, in the motherly way where she doesn’t exactly name a favorite. She runs the Cheese Counter, in Plymouth, which sells hundreds of varieties of cheese.

The Cheese Counter, in Plymouth, Wisconsin. (WGBA via NBC)

Others from the cheese capital of the world, however, aren’t so reserved, sparking the great Dairy State debate. many aren’t sure what to think of Colby being the front runner for a claim to fame that could go to any type.

