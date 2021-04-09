Advertisement

Uptick in COVID-19 cases in Dane Co. youth under 16

Clinical trials are underway for younger children to receive COVID vaccines.
Clinical trials are underway for younger children to receive COVID vaccines.
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County health officials are warning that COVID-19 cases in youth under the age of 16 have increased over the past month.

During the past 14-day period, Public Health Madison & Dane County’s Data Notes show 16.5% of cases were in people under the age of 16. During the rest of the pandemic, this age group only makes up 9.6% of cases.

While there are COVID-19 vaccine trials underway for people under the age of 16, PHMDC advised it will be awhile before they are able to get vaccinated.

Pfizer announced Friday that it was asking federal officials to authorize its vaccine to those between the ages of 12-15. It is currently the only vaccine authorized for those 16 and 17 years old.

Children are still vulnerable to catching COVID-19 in the meantime, especially with variant B.1.1.7, originally found in the UK, which is more transmissible than the original strain of COVID-19.

PHMDC urged that children get tested for COVID-19 if they are showing symptoms. They also advised adults be vaccinated as soon as they can to protect children.

There was also a significant increase generally in COVID-19 cases over the past 14-day period, with the two-week average number of cases going up to 59. It was at 47 last week.

One in every four Dane Co. residents have completed their vaccine series.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heather and her children start an Easter hike on the Ice Age Trail
Gunfire narrowly misses hiking family in Lodi, mother shares terrifying experience
3 lanes were closed late Saturday night after a pedestrian was hit by a car.
Car vs. pedestrian crash shuts down lanes of Hwy 151 at Stoughton Road
Madison police are responding to a shots fired incident at a BP gas station on S. Park St....
19-year-old woman arrested in Madison homicide; victim’s name released
Madison police are responding to a shots fired incident at a BP gas station on S. Park St....
Madison police investigate shooting on S. Park Street
Dane Co. ending outdoor mask mandate and capacity limits

Latest News

UW Whitewater campus
Lawmakers host first public hearing for the state budget at UW-Whitewater
A 5-year-old was found wandering on Rusk Ave. on Thursday evening after being left on a school...
5-year-old boy left on school bus found wandering in Madison
Lawmakers host first public hearing for the state budget at UW-Whitewater
Lawmakers host first public hearing for the state budget at UW-Whitewater
5-year-old boy left on school bus found wandering in Madison
5-year-old boy left on school bus found wandering in Madison
Can vaccinated individuals transmit the coronavirus to others?
Can vaccinated individuals transmit the coronavirus to others?