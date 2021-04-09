‘Urgent repairs’ to UW’s Van Hise Hall moving forward

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Plans to take care of “urgent repairs” to the UW System’s Van Hise Hall are moving forward Friday, following a concrete railing slab falling from the third floor of the building earlier this week.

UW Madison, the Wisconsin Dept. of Administration and the UW System made the announcement Friday, saying a structural engineer reviewed the building this week.

The engineer recommended the removal of additional concrete slabs on the third and fourth floor of the building, as well as the installation of railings in several areas of the building.

Gov. Tony Evers authorized emergency work on the building on April 8 in order to protect public health, welfare and safety.

A spokesperson for the university said Van Hise will close at the end of business on Friday and will be unoccupied during the construction process.

Those who work in the building, UW System administrators and departments with the College of Letters & Science, will be temporarily relocated. The spokesperson added that there are no classes in the building this semester and most employees are currently working remotely.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.