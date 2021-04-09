Wet weather is expected during the weekend

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Slow-moving low pressure located over the Twin Cities this morning will bring occasional showers, sprinkles and areas of drizzle to the region through the day. This low will track to the north, heading toward Lake Superior today, and into Canada by tomorrow.

Highs today will be a little cooler than yesterday. Readings are expected to reach the upper 50s and lower 60s for this afternoon. Wind will be out of the south at around 10 mph.

Wet conditions are expected during the weekend. Rain totals could approach or exceed an inch through Saturday. (wmtv weather)

A second low pressure system will move in for tomorrow. This low will bring widespread rain to southern Wisconsin Saturday. The rain will begin during the morning and continue through the afternoon. A few scattered showers are possible Sunday as the low exits to the northeast.

Forecast rain totals over the next 48 hours are mostly in the 0.50 to 1.00 inch range. A few spots could see higher totals if an isolated thunderstorm moves through.

Cooler temperatures will return for much of next week with highs anticipated in the upper 40s and 50s.

