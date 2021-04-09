Wet & windy Weekend

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Keep the umbrella handy this weekend! Springtime showers continue for southern Wisconsin. An upper-level low has been slow to move away from the Badger State - keeping spotty showers and cloudy sky in the forecast tonight. Low temperatures will fall into the lower 40′s while most dry out. Some patchy fog is possible early Saturday morning.

The first part of tomorrow will be dry before a low-pressure system moves into the Great Lakes region. Scattered showers and a few rumbles of thunder begin during the late morning and afternoon. Some places could pick up as much as half an inch of rain. Shower chances continue into Sunday as the low pulls off to the North. NW winds will keep things a bit cooler - highs will only top out in the upper 40s.

Although the weather pattern remains unsettled next week, rain chances diminish as most energy stays North. Highs will remain near-average for this time of year - in the lower-mid 50s.

