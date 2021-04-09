Advertisement

Wet & windy Weekend

Shower chances continue through Saturday & Sunday - keeping the sky dreary over southern Wisconsin.
Saturday rain arrives in the late morning/early afternoon.
Saturday rain arrives in the late morning/early afternoon.(WMTV NBC15)
By Brendan Johnson
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Keep the umbrella handy this weekend! Springtime showers continue for southern Wisconsin. An upper-level low has been slow to move away from the Badger State - keeping spotty showers and cloudy sky in the forecast tonight. Low temperatures will fall into the lower 40′s while most dry out. Some patchy fog is possible early Saturday morning.

The first part of tomorrow will be dry before a low-pressure system moves into the Great Lakes region. Scattered showers and a few rumbles of thunder begin during the late morning and afternoon. Some places could pick up as much as half an inch of rain. Shower chances continue into Sunday as the low pulls off to the North. NW winds will keep things a bit cooler - highs will only top out in the upper 40s.

Although the weather pattern remains unsettled next week, rain chances diminish as most energy stays North. Highs will remain near-average for this time of year - in the lower-mid 50s.

WET & WINDY WEEKEND: Keep those umbrellas handy! Widespread showers return Saturday. We've still got a few spotty...

Posted by Meteorologist Brendan Johnson on Friday, April 9, 2021

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heather and her children start an Easter hike on the Ice Age Trail
Gunfire narrowly misses hiking family in Lodi, mother shares terrifying experience
3 lanes were closed late Saturday night after a pedestrian was hit by a car.
Car vs. pedestrian crash shuts down lanes of Hwy 151 at Stoughton Road
Madison police are responding to a shots fired incident at a BP gas station on S. Park St....
19-year-old woman arrested in Madison homicide; victim’s name released
Madison police are responding to a shots fired incident at a BP gas station on S. Park St....
Madison police investigate shooting on S. Park Street
Dane Co. ending outdoor mask mandate and capacity limits

Latest News

Wet conditions are expected during the weekend. Rain totals could approach or exceed an inch...
Wet weather is expected during the weekend
Friday Showers
Spring Showers to Cap off the Week
Rainfall totals of a quarter to a half inch are expected through early tomorrow.
Wet weather expected over the next couple days
Cold Water Temps
Cooler Temperatures And Rain