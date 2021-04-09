Advertisement

Wisconsin board to consider $25K for man wrongfully convicted in 1995

File image
File image(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The state Claims Board is set to consider awarding $25,000 to a man wrongfully convicted in a 1995 homicide later connected to a Milwaukee serial killer.

Sam Hadaway is seeking the maximum compensation for a wrongful conviction under Wisconsin law.

He was convicted of attempted robbery in connection with the 1995 death of runaway Jessica Payne in Milwaukee. His friend, Chaunte Ott, was convicted of killing her.

New DNA tests in 2002 on semen found at the scene of Payne’s death pointed to serial killer Walter Ellis.

Ott was released from prison in 2009. Prosecutors dropped their case against Hadaway in 2018.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heather and her children start an Easter hike on the Ice Age Trail
Gunfire narrowly misses hiking family in Lodi, mother shares terrifying experience
3 lanes were closed late Saturday night after a pedestrian was hit by a car.
Car vs. pedestrian crash shuts down lanes of Hwy 151 at Stoughton Road
Madison police are responding to a shots fired incident at a BP gas station on S. Park St....
19-year-old woman arrested in Madison homicide; victim’s name released
Madison police are responding to a shots fired incident at a BP gas station on S. Park St....
Madison police investigate shooting on S. Park Street
Dane Co. ending outdoor mask mandate and capacity limits

Latest News

Gov. Tony Evers opens COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to everyone 16 and older on April 4 (March...
Appeals court sides with Wisconsin governor on press access
File image
Sexually transmitted infections rising in Rock Co., health dept. warns
Kenosha Co. poisoning death conviction vacated, man heads back to trial
Lightning obliterates tree outside of a Wautoma school
Lightning obliterates tree outside of a Wautoma school