Wisconsin Dells abound with summer job opportunities

WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. (WMTV) - Businesses are seeking to fill thousands of summer job positions in Wisconsin Dells.

The Wilderness Resort has 250 positions open. Heidi Fendos, a spokesperson for Wilderness Resort, says it’s a job seeker’s market.

“It’s definitely a job market for people who are looking,” said Fendos. “There is a shortage of hospitality workers.”

This summer, there is an uncertainty regarding the employment of the J-1 student workers. While the Department of State has lifted its temporary suspension on visas through the Exchange Visitor Program, many foreign embassies remain closed.

“The big issue is we’re not sure if our J-1 workers are going to be able to come to the United States this summer,” said Fendos. “We definitely need more local workers to fill that gap.”

A quarter of the seasonal hires at Wilderness Resort are J-1 student workers.

Kalahari Resort and Conventions says it hires 1,200 employees for summer work, but often tries to recruit from the area.

“We support the J-1 program and student opportunities; however, most of our employees do come from the local communities and surrounding counties,” said Karolyn Doro, a Kalahari spokesperson.

Doro says the resort is actively hiring right now and accepting applications daily.

“Most days, we have on the spot interviews available and job offers are given within days,” said Doro.

The Wisconsin Dells Visitor and Convention Bureau is hosting a job fair on May 8th to help build an adequate workforce to supplement the tourism industry.

“This year we’ll be bringing in extra effort because we know that it is predicted to be a very busy summer,” said Romy Snyder, President and CEO of Wisconsin Dells Visitors and Convention Bureau.

Snyder says there are competitive wages, benefits, and sign-on bonuses being offered this year to seasonal hires.

“Where there are a lot of jobs needed and where the job market is competitive, we’ve seen above minimum wage jobs for a long time,” said Snyder. “It’s a very service-oriented industry so having an adequate, well-trained, and friendly staff is really important.”

Below is a list of upcoming job fairs:

