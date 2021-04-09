Wisconsin Governor’s Business Plan Contest finalists announced

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Twenty-five people remain in the finalist round of the eighteenth Wisconsin Governor’s Business Plan Contest, the Wisconsin Technology Council announced Thursday.

The council explained the contestants made it through wo rounds of judging in the contest it organized, along with its sponsors and volunteers.

“It will be young companies such as those advancing in this year’s contest that will help to lead the economic recovery once COVID-19 recedes in Wisconsin and beyond,” said chairman of the Tech Council Greg Lynch.

The finalists range in sectors from health to education, and 17 out of the 25 are from Dane County.

Each contestant will submit a 15 to 20-page business plan to be reviewed by over 80 judges, which will explain the person’s core product or service. The plan will also define its customer base, estimate the size of the market, identify competition, and other factors.

The council said the “Diligent Dozen” or top 12 plans will be revealed at the end of May and will present their plans live to judges and those who attend the Wisconsin Entrepreneurs’ Conference virtually on June 2-3. The category winners, including the grand prize, will be announced at the end of the contest.

Here are the finalists:

Atrility Medical. Nicholas Von Bergen, Madison

BookScape. Trevor Santarius, Milwaukee

Citrus Innovations. Naveen Kankate, Milwaukee

Compost Crusader. Melissa Tashjian, St. Francis

Dispatch Coach Training Center. Michael Garcia, West Allis

eCourt Reporters. Karen Renee, Burlington

Estrigenix Therapeutics. Kylee Marks, Cedarburg

Gud Medical. Joseph Ulbrich, Madison

Intuitive Analytics. Matthew Meis, Stevens Point

Mathetria Press. Laura Gallagher, Madison

Midwest Carbon Exchange. Max Coller, Monona

Natural Synthetics. Mandy Wibbing, Janesville

Nurse Disrupted. Tracy Zvenyach, Fitchburg

Pivotal Health. Sal Braico, Madison

Pursesuitz. Barbara Zabawa, McFarland

Rapid Radicals Technology. William Schanen, Milwaukee

Red Cell Source. Gene Wright, Pewaukee

ReNeuroGen. Stephen Naylor, Elm Grove

RoddyMedical. Lindsey Roddy, Wauwatosa

Steady Shot. Shawn Michels, Milwaukee

Story Squad. Graig Peterson, Shorewood

Thermonator Holdings. Paul Gromowski, Hales Corners

Universal Real Time Power Conversion. Debiprasad Panda, New Berlin

Water Table Measurement. Christian Timm, Fond du Lac

ZitGenius. Adam Simcock, Middleton

