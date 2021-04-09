Advertisement

Wisconsin Governor’s Business Plan Contest finalists announced

(WEAU)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 9:38 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Twenty-five people remain in the finalist round of the eighteenth Wisconsin Governor’s Business Plan Contest, the Wisconsin Technology Council announced Thursday.

The council explained the contestants made it through wo rounds of judging in the contest it organized, along with its sponsors and volunteers.

“It will be young companies such as those advancing in this year’s contest that will help to lead the economic recovery once COVID-19 recedes in Wisconsin and beyond,” said chairman of the Tech Council Greg Lynch.

The finalists range in sectors from health to education, and 17 out of the 25 are from Dane County.

Each contestant will submit a 15 to 20-page business plan to be reviewed by over 80 judges, which will explain the person’s core product or service. The plan will also define its customer base, estimate the size of the market, identify competition, and other factors.

The council said the “Diligent Dozen” or top 12 plans will be revealed at the end of May and will present their plans live to judges and those who attend the Wisconsin Entrepreneurs’ Conference virtually on June 2-3. The category winners, including the grand prize, will be announced at the end of the contest.

Here are the finalists:

  • Atrility Medical. Nicholas Von Bergen, Madison
  • BookScape. Trevor Santarius, Milwaukee
  • Citrus Innovations. Naveen Kankate, Milwaukee
  • Compost Crusader. Melissa Tashjian, St. Francis
  • Dispatch Coach Training Center. Michael Garcia, West Allis
  • eCourt Reporters. Karen Renee, Burlington
  • Estrigenix Therapeutics. Kylee Marks, Cedarburg
  • Gud Medical. Joseph Ulbrich, Madison
  • Intuitive Analytics. Matthew Meis, Stevens Point
  • Mathetria Press. Laura Gallagher, Madison
  • Midwest Carbon Exchange. Max Coller, Monona
  • Natural Synthetics. Mandy Wibbing, Janesville
  • Nurse Disrupted.Tracy Zvenyach, Fitchburg
  • Pivotal Health. Sal Braico, Madison
  • Pursesuitz. Barbara Zabawa, McFarland
  • Rapid Radicals Technology. William Schanen, Milwaukee
  • Red Cell Source. Gene Wright, Pewaukee
  • ReNeuroGen. Stephen Naylor, Elm Grove
  • RoddyMedical. Lindsey Roddy, Wauwatosa
  • Steady Shot. Shawn Michels, Milwaukee
  • Story Squad. Graig Peterson, Shorewood
  • Thermonator Holdings. Paul Gromowski, Hales Corners
  • Universal Real Time Power Conversion. Debiprasad Panda, New Berlin
  • Water Table Measurement. Christian Timm, Fond du Lac
  • ZitGenius. Adam Simcock, Middleton

