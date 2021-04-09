Zora Stephenson to make Bucks’ history, handling Friday’s play-by-play

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Friday will be a historic night for the Milwaukee Bucks.

When the team tips off against the Charlotte Hornets at Fiserv Arena, it will be Zora Stephenson in the press box calling all of the action.

It will be the first time a woman handled the play-by-play duties during a regular-season game, the team wrote in a tweet congratulating her on the groundbreaking assignment.

The game will be broadcast on Bally Sports Wisconsin and is set to begin at 8 p.m.

Stephenson was first hired by the Bucks in 2019 as a sideline reporter. The Elon University alumna started for the Phoenix for three seasons and set the school record for single-season 3-point percentage.

In the team’s announcement, it noted that Jim Paschke will be back for Sunday’s matchup against the Magic in Orlando.

