Advertisement

Zora Stephenson to make Bucks’ history, handling Friday’s play-by-play

Milwaukee Bucks sideline reporter Zora Stephenson, left, chats with announcer Jim Paschke in...
Milwaukee Bucks sideline reporter Zora Stephenson, left, chats with announcer Jim Paschke in the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, March 9, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)(David Zalubowski | AP)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Friday will be a historic night for the Milwaukee Bucks.

When the team tips off against the Charlotte Hornets at Fiserv Arena, it will be Zora Stephenson in the press box calling all of the action.

It will be the first time a woman handled the play-by-play duties during a regular-season game, the team wrote in a tweet congratulating her on the groundbreaking assignment.

The game will be broadcast on Bally Sports Wisconsin and is set to begin at 8 p.m.

Stephenson was first hired by the Bucks in 2019 as a sideline reporter. The Elon University alumna started for the Phoenix for three seasons and set the school record for single-season 3-point percentage.

In the team’s announcement, it noted that Jim Paschke will be back for Sunday’s matchup against the Magic in Orlando.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heather and her children start an Easter hike on the Ice Age Trail
Gunfire narrowly misses hiking family in Lodi, mother shares terrifying experience
3 lanes were closed late Saturday night after a pedestrian was hit by a car.
Car vs. pedestrian crash shuts down lanes of Hwy 151 at Stoughton Road
Madison police are responding to a shots fired incident at a BP gas station on S. Park St....
19-year-old woman arrested in Madison homicide; victim’s name released
Madison police are responding to a shots fired incident at a BP gas station on S. Park St....
Madison police investigate shooting on S. Park Street
Dane Co. ending outdoor mask mandate and capacity limits

Latest News

Wisconsin's Cole Caufield during an NCAA hockey game against the Boston College on Friday, Oct....
Cole Caulfield wins Hobey Baker Award, three Badgers get All-American hockey honors
Milwaukee Bucks forward Thanasis Antetokounmpo (43) and center Bobby Portis, center, defend as...
Doncic, Porzingis lead bounce-back Mavs over Bucks 116-101
Coaches: Venue, coverage diminish NCAA volleyball tournament
Madison Mallards will be back at the Duck Pond for 2021 season