A Dreary and Wet Weekend Forecast

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Slow-moving low pressure located near St. Louis this morning will bring rain to the state of Wisconsin beginning the later this morning. The rain will continue through the afternoon, tonight and into tomorrow. The low will then head off to the northeast early next week.

Highs today will be a little cooler than yesterday. Readings are expected to reach the middle 50s for this afternoon. Wind will be out of the north increasing to 10-15 with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Wet weather will be seen this weekend. Drier and quieter conditions move in for much of next week. (wmtv weather)

A second low pressure system will move in for Monday. This low will bring more scattered showers to southern Wisconsin early in the day Monday. After this low clears us quiet and dry weather is expected for much of the remainder of next week.

Forecast rain totals over the next 48 hours are mostly in the 0.50 to 1.00 inch range.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.