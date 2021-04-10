Beloit PD investigating after Women suffers gunshot wound in early morning shooting

BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - Beloit Police Dept. is investigating after a 20-year-old woman was shot early Saturday morning and is in critical condition after a large disturbance, according to a Facebook post from Beloit PD.

Beloit PD explained in the post that Officers were in the area of the 1700 block of Royce Avenue when they heard gunshots at 2:42 a.m. When they responded to the gunshots, they found a Rockford woman outside with a gunshot wound. She was transported to a hospital for treatment.

Officers updated the Facebook post at 8:37 a.m., adding the victim was in critical condition.

Police added that another woman approached them while they were investigating and stated that she was injured but not from a gunshot. That woman, a 22-year-old from Janesville, received treatment at a local hospital.

After investigating, Officers noted that there was a large disturbance that caused the shooting. They are looking for witnesses who can provide details about the disturbance or the shooting.

Beloit PD asks anyone with information about either incident to call 608-757-2244 or submit a tip online.

No information about both injured women has been released yet. This is an ongoing story and we will update it as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.