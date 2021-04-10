Advertisement

Beloit PD investigating after Women suffers gunshot wound in early morning shooting

(Gray tv)
By Reagan Zimmerman
Published: Apr. 10, 2021 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - Beloit Police Dept. is investigating after a 20-year-old woman was shot early Saturday morning and is in critical condition after a large disturbance, according to a Facebook post from Beloit PD.

Beloit PD explained in the post that Officers were in the area of the 1700 block of Royce Avenue when they heard gunshots at 2:42 a.m. When they responded to the gunshots, they found a Rockford woman outside with a gunshot wound. She was transported to a hospital for treatment.

Officers updated the Facebook post at 8:37 a.m., adding the victim was in critical condition.

Police added that another woman approached them while they were investigating and stated that she was injured but not from a gunshot. That woman, a 22-year-old from Janesville, received treatment at a local hospital.

After investigating, Officers noted that there was a large disturbance that caused the shooting. They are looking for witnesses who can provide details about the disturbance or the shooting.

Beloit PD asks anyone with information about either incident to call 608-757-2244 or submit a tip online.

No information about both injured women has been released yet. This is an ongoing story and we will update it as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heather and her children start an Easter hike on the Ice Age Trail
Gunfire narrowly misses hiking family in Lodi, mother shares terrifying experience
3 lanes were closed late Saturday night after a pedestrian was hit by a car.
Car vs. pedestrian crash shuts down lanes of Hwy 151 at Stoughton Road
Madison police are responding to a shots fired incident at a BP gas station on S. Park St....
19-year-old woman arrested in Madison homicide; victim’s name released
Madison police are responding to a shots fired incident at a BP gas station on S. Park St....
Madison police investigate shooting on S. Park Street
This illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), reveals...
35 linked to COVID-19 outbreak at Dane Co. childcare center

Latest News

Wet weather will be seen this weekend. Drier and quieter conditions move in for much of next...
A Dreary and Wet Weekend Forecast
Nine different programs are using VR technology to give students a more hands-on experience in...
‘It feels so real’: Madison College brings virtual reality into the classroom
Friday Football Blitz: Game breakdown from around Wisconsin
Friday Football Blitz: Game breakdown from around Wisconsin
Friday Football Blitz: Week 3
Friday Football Blitz: Week 3