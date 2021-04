Bucks missing all 5 starters against Hornets

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Bucks were without all five of their usual starters Friday as they hosted the Charlotte Hornets a night after losing at Dallas.

Reigning two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo has a sore left knee that will cause him to miss a fourth straight game.

This will be the sixth game Antetokounmpo has missed in the Bucks’ last 11 contests.

Jrue Holiday, Donte DiVincenzo, Khris Middleton, Brook Lopez and reserve forward P.J. Tucker also won’t play due to injuries.

