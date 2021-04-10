Advertisement

Bucks missing all 5 starters against Hornets

Milwaukee Bucks forward Thanasis Antetokounmpo (43) and center Bobby Portis, center, defend as...
Milwaukee Bucks forward Thanasis Antetokounmpo (43) and center Bobby Portis, center, defend as Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) looks to the basket for a shot in the first half of an NBA basketball game in Dallas, Thursday, April 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)(Tony Gutierrez | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 10:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Bucks were without all five of their usual starters Friday as they hosted the Charlotte Hornets a night after losing at Dallas.

Reigning two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo has a sore left knee that will cause him to miss a fourth straight game.

This will be the sixth game Antetokounmpo has missed in the Bucks’ last 11 contests.

Jrue Holiday, Donte DiVincenzo, Khris Middleton, Brook Lopez and reserve forward P.J. Tucker also won’t play due to injuries.

