Farm trailer causes structure collapse, trapping one inside car

(KGNS)
By Reagan Zimmerman
Published: Apr. 10, 2021 at 2:57 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - A farm trailer struck pillars in the drive thru bays at the Summit Credit Union causing a structure collapse and one person to be trapped inside their car Saturday, Sun Prairie Fire and Rescue (SPF&R) said in a news release.

Officials said the trailer was hauling livestock round bales when the driver attempted to drive through one of the drive thru bays at the Summit Credit Union at 1333 W. Main St. The driver struck pillars and an ATM machine, causing brick and debris from a brick wall to fall onto a car in an adjacent drive through bay.

The collapse trapped the occupant inside. SPF&R was able to remove the vehicle from the collapsed wall, according to the news release. Prairie Land Towing assisted with removing the damaged trailer from the structure.

SPF&R added that no one was hurt during the incident and the damage is estimated at $30,000.

