Friday Football Blitz: Week 3

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 10:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Friday marked Week 3 of Friday Football Blitz, and we’re almost to the midway point of the alternative fall season.

The game of the week was Deforest hosting Oregon, with the Norskies having won 16 straight games going back to their state championship victory in 2019.

In the end, DeForest held on to their winning streak after the Norskie’s defense pitched a second half shutout. The final score was 27-13.

Middleton hosted Sun Prairie, both of which were 2-0 prior to the game. Sun Prairie won it 17-3 by the end of the night, in a game that was all about the defense.

