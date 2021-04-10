Advertisement

Patients with inflammatory bowel disease needed for COVID-19 vaccine study

COVID-19 Vaccine.
COVID-19 Vaccine.(Allison Baker)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 7:28 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health is searching for patients with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) for a study on these patients’ immune response to the COVID-19 vaccine.

UW explained IBD affects just over 1% of adults in the US and is a term for two conditions, Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis, that cause chronic inflammation of the gastrointestinal tract.

Patients with IBD usually take immunosuppressant drugs to treat the condition, becoming immunocompromised and at a higher risk for infection. Some immunosuppressants, like steroids, may even increase the risk of a severe outcome from COVID-19, researchers continued.

Dr. Freddy Caldera, who will lead the study, explained many of his patients with IBD are immunocompromised, but are younger and don’t have comorbidities.

“So, getting data from this group will help us better understand the impact of immunosuppressive regimens on the immune response to COVID 19 vaccines,” said Caldera.

Caldera added that it has been a rough year for his patients.

“Many of my patients have barely left their homes because of COVID-19 due to concerns that the virus may be devastating for them,” he said. “We need to make sure the vaccine is effective for them so they can feel safe when we resume some normal activities.”

Study researchers at University Hospital in Madison would draw blood from patients to examine their immune response to a COVID-19 vaccine, then evaluate the patients’ antibodies and T cells.

“The vaccines on the market are very effective for most people,” said Caldera. “We believe they will also create an immune response in people who are immunocompromised, but we need the data to be sure, since certain immunosuppressive medication may blunt the vaccine response.”

Researchers are looking to study 210 people who have IBD and have gotten, or plan to get a COVID-19 vaccine. Those who want to participate can reach out to the UW Clinical Research Office.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heather and her children start an Easter hike on the Ice Age Trail
Gunfire narrowly misses hiking family in Lodi, mother shares terrifying experience
3 lanes were closed late Saturday night after a pedestrian was hit by a car.
Car vs. pedestrian crash shuts down lanes of Hwy 151 at Stoughton Road
Madison police are responding to a shots fired incident at a BP gas station on S. Park St....
19-year-old woman arrested in Madison homicide; victim’s name released
Madison police are responding to a shots fired incident at a BP gas station on S. Park St....
Madison police investigate shooting on S. Park Street
Dane Co. ending outdoor mask mandate and capacity limits

Latest News

McFarland School District and St. Ann’s Catholic School in Stoughton employees receive the...
SSM Health Monroe Clinic to administer J&J COVID-19 vaccines Saturday
Clinical trials are underway for younger children to receive COVID vaccines.
Uptick in COVID-19 cases in Dane Co. youth under 16
File image
Sexually transmitted infections rising in Rock Co., health dept. warns
Pfizer Vaccine
Pfizer asks for approval to deliver vaccines to children as young as 12