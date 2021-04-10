Advertisement

Prosecutors defend newer charges against Ghislaine Maxwell

Judge's gavel
Judge's gavel(Terri Russell)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 10, 2021 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) - Prosecutors hope to preserve a July trial date for Jeffrey Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell by defending an expansion of charges against her.

Prosecutors wrote to a judge Friday after a defense lawyer said a delay of the July 12 trial might be necessary. The defense says that is so it can fully investigate charges alleging Maxwell recruited teenage girls for Epstein to sexually abuse.

Prosecutors say the expansion was needed when a woman came forward after Maxwell’s arrest. New trafficking charges last month expand the time frame of the charges from three years to a decade and the number of women who allege abuse from three to four.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Heather and her children start an Easter hike on the Ice Age Trail
Gunfire narrowly misses hiking family in Lodi, mother shares terrifying experience
3 lanes were closed late Saturday night after a pedestrian was hit by a car.
Car vs. pedestrian crash shuts down lanes of Hwy 151 at Stoughton Road
Madison police are responding to a shots fired incident at a BP gas station on S. Park St....
19-year-old woman arrested in Madison homicide; victim’s name released
Madison police are responding to a shots fired incident at a BP gas station on S. Park St....
Madison police investigate shooting on S. Park Street
This illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), reveals...
35 linked to COVID-19 outbreak at Dane Co. childcare center

Latest News

In Wisconsin, lightning strike is a graphic reminder of, "When thunder roars, go indoors."
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Lightning obliterates tree outside high school in Wis.
Farm trailer causes structure collapse, trapping one inside car
Members of the Honourable Artillery Company fire a 41-round gun salute from the wharf at the...
Charles: Royal family ‘deeply grateful’ for world’s support
A hill rising steeply behind the beachfront property has a beach parking lot and above that is...
Plan would return beachfront taken from Black family in ’20s