Showers continue into Sunday; Rain lets up early next Week

Spotty rain showers persist as the weekend wraps up; Dry periods arrive Monday-Tuesday.
By Brendan Johnson
Published: Apr. 10, 2021 at 5:16 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A large low-pressure system was generating widespread showers in the Midwest. Rain lifted into southern Wisconsin early Saturday afternoon. Some places picked up more than 1″ of rain (Green/Lafayette Counties) while others saw as much as 1/2″ of rain. Showers continue tonight while the low lifts north. Temperatures fall back into the mid 50s.

High-resolution models show the core of rain bands lifting North early Sunday. However, rain showers remain in the forecast to cap off the weekend. Highs will only climb into the lower 50s under a mostly cloudy sky.

The upper-level pattern remains active, but the bulk of energy stays north of the NBC15 viewing area. A few spotty showers are possible on Monday as some of that energy briefly ejects southward. Temperatures drop into the upper 40s as cooler air surges into the Badger State on Tuesday. Rain chances will wrap up Tuesday into Wednesday. Highs will remain near-average for the middle of next week.

