SSM Health Monroe Clinic to administer J&J COVID-19 vaccines Saturday

MONROE, Wis. (WMTV) - SSM Health’s Monroe Clinic will offer a special Johnson and Johnson vaccine clinic on Saturday.

The clinic on Saturday will run from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. and the umber of shots available depends on the vaccine allotment, according to the health system.

“This is a wonderful new development as we are working diligently to get as many people vaccinated as possible,” said the Director of Primary Care and Vaccine Coordinator, Katie Marti.

People who live, work or go to school in the state and are over the age of 18 can qualify to receive the vaccine.

SSM Health also had a similar clinic from noon to 5 p.m. on Friday.

