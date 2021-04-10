Advertisement

Woman charged with homicide in man’s heroin overdose

(WBKO)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 10, 2021 at 1:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Prosecutors have charged a Madison woman with homicide after she allegedly supplied heroin to a man at a hotel in January, failed to call for help after he overdosed and then tried to remove his body from the building on a luggage cart.

The Wisconsin State Journal reports 26-year-old Jatziry Ceniceros-Martinez was charged Friday with first-degree reckless homicide as well as four other felonies, including attempting to hide a corpse, maintaining a drug trafficking place, identity theft and possession of narcotics.

She also faces misdemeanor counts of prostitution and possession of drug paraphernalia.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Heather and her children start an Easter hike on the Ice Age Trail
Gunfire narrowly misses hiking family in Lodi, mother shares terrifying experience
3 lanes were closed late Saturday night after a pedestrian was hit by a car.
Car vs. pedestrian crash shuts down lanes of Hwy 151 at Stoughton Road
Madison police are responding to a shots fired incident at a BP gas station on S. Park St....
19-year-old woman arrested in Madison homicide; victim’s name released
Madison police are responding to a shots fired incident at a BP gas station on S. Park St....
Madison police investigate shooting on S. Park Street
This illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), reveals...
35 linked to COVID-19 outbreak at Dane Co. childcare center

Latest News

Farm trailer causes structure collapse, trapping one inside car
Beloit PD investigating after Women suffers gunshot wound in early morning shooting
Wet weather will be seen this weekend. Drier and quieter conditions move in for much of next...
A Dreary and Wet Weekend Forecast
Nine different programs are using VR technology to give students a more hands-on experience in...
‘It feels so real’: Madison College brings virtual reality into the classroom