115th Fighter Wing to conduct training flights starting Monday

F-16 fighter jets may be seen or heard taking off or landing until 10:00 p.m.
(Volk Field/Camp Douglas)
By Vanessa Reza
Published: Apr. 11, 2021 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -The 115th Fighter Wing of the Wisconsin Air National Guard says they’ll conduct evening training flights beginning Monday, April 12.

The flights are scheduled from April 12 through April 15. During this time, F-16 fighter jets may be seen or heard taking off or landing until approximately 10:00 p.m.

Officials say the training flights typically take place during daylight hours, but nighttime operations are part of the “overall readiness” requirement for pilots and maintenance personnel. To minimize noise to residents, pilots will follow flight paths.

