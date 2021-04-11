Badgers softball steal series with 3-2 walk-off win over Iowa

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Thanks to Peyton Bannon’s walk-off RBI double in the bottom of the 7th inning, Wisconsin softball won its first series since its season opening weekend in February.

🚨IT'S A SUNDAY WALK OFF WIN FOR THE BADGERS! 🚨

Here's a l👀k at @PeytonBannon's monster hit to score @allymiklesh pic.twitter.com/Lhb3uI25dN — Wisconsin Softball (@BadgerSoftball) April 11, 2021

With the 3-2 win, the Badgers took three of four games against Iowa. Wisconsin got on the board first thanks to a Fiona Girardot triple that drove Peyton Bannon home. After a Megan Donahue sac bunt drove in a second run, Iowa knotted things up in the 6th inning thanks to a RBI single.

With the game tied at two in the bottom 7th, Peyton Bannon launched the first pitch she saw to the wall in center field which scored Ally Miklesh from first.

Wisconsin will take this momentum to close out an eight-game homestand to travel to Rutgers on Friday for the start to a four-game series in Piscataway.

