Advertisement

Dane County Board pushes to end no-knock warrants

(ap newsroom)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 11, 2021 at 12:56 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (AP) - Members of the Dane County Board in Wisconsin are pressing the sheriff to stop any use of no-knock warrants, a police tactic that criminal justice reform advocates have pushed to ban.

The Wisconsin Journal Sentinel reports that the Dane County Board can’t ban the warrants. But board members are proposing a resolution to push the sheriff to stop using them.

Dane County Sheriff Dave Mahoney says he rarely uses the surprise raids, but they help prevent armed confrontations between police and suspects.

The sheriff’s office executed no-knock warrants 11 times in 2020.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heather and her children start an Easter hike on the Ice Age Trail
Gunfire narrowly misses hiking family in Lodi, mother shares terrifying experience
Madison police are responding to a shots fired incident at a BP gas station on S. Park St....
19-year-old woman arrested in Madison homicide; victim’s name released
3 lanes were closed late Saturday night after a pedestrian was hit by a car.
Car vs. pedestrian crash shuts down lanes of Hwy 151 at Stoughton Road
This illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), reveals...
35 linked to COVID-19 outbreak at Dane Co. childcare center
3 lanes were closed late Saturday night after a pedestrian was hit by a car.
Pedestrian dies after being struck by car Saturday night

Latest News

Totals between a half and one inch were common.
Wet Weather Continues
Trinity United Methodist Church hosts walk-in vaccine clinic
Graham Mertz at practice
Badgers football holds first open spring practice
Clinics in Dane and Green counties provide Johnson & Johnson vaccine to underserved and rural...
Mass vaccination clinics work to expand access to COVID-19 vaccine