DHS: 37 percent of Wisconsin residents halfway through COVID-19 vaccine series; one new death reported

COVID-19 vaccine
By Gretchen Gerlach
Published: Apr. 11, 2021 at 2:34 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports just over 37% of state residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine as Wisconsin works towards vaccinating all residents 16 and older.

The latest numbers from the DHS also show 24.3% of residents are fully vaccinated against the virus. In Dane County nearly half of residents have received at least one dose and 31.5% have completed their vaccine series.

On Sunday, DHS reported positive COVID-19 cases were up by 569. The state has been seeing an uptick in cases since the Easer holiday. In total, 585,308 positive virus cases have been detected in the state since the pandemic began more than a year ago. More than one percent of those cases are still active.

Another COVID-related death was reported Sunday, and 21 more people were hospitalized. Right now, the recovery rate in Wisconsin is 97.4%.

