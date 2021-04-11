Advertisement

Dreary Weather Continues

Keep The Rain Gear Handy
By Brian Doogs
Published: Apr. 11, 2021 at 6:22 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -The stubborn low pressure system that has been keeping us gloomy hangs around for one more day. This means periods of rain on our Sunday, although the best coverage will be the first half of the day. This system will start to drift eastward by this evening and tonight. Highs today with rainfall will only be into the lower 50s. Overnight lows dip back into the upper 40s.

Unfortunately, as this system moves out a few quick hitting cold fronts are slated to push through. This will keep some scattered showers around both Monday and Tuesday. Gusty winds are also anticipated and will start to drop our temperatures. Highs the first half of the week will only be in the upper 40s to lower 50s with overnight lows dipping into the 30s.

The second half of the week is looking nice with the return of sunshine and dry conditions. Seasonable temperatures can be expected with highs into the 50s. Another chance of rain will sneak back in by next weekend.

