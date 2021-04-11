Advertisement

García homers again, Brewers beat Cardinals 9-3

By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 11, 2021 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS (AP) - Avisaíl García homered for the second day in a row, Travis Shaw and Manny Piña also connected and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the St. Louis Cardinals 9-3.

García, who homered and drove in five runs in a 9-5 win Saturday, and Shaw hit early drives that helped the Brewers build a 7-0 lead in the second inning.

Brett Anderson tossed five effective innings for Milwaukee, which has won four of five. Austin Dean had a two-run double for the Cardinals, who have lost two in a row after a four-game winning streak.

