García HR, 5 RBIs; Brewers end Cards’ 4-game win streak, 9-5
Published: Apr. 10, 2021 at 7:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ST. LOUIS (AP) - Avisaíl García homered, doubled and drove in five runs as the Milwaukee Brewers beat St. Louis 9-5 and ended the Cardinals’ four-game winning streak.
Keston Hiura hit a three-run homer that capped a five-run burst in the seventh inning that made it 8-2. The Brewers won for the third time in four games.
García’s two-run homer off Carlos Martínez gave Milwaukee a 3-0 lead in the fifth. García drew a bases-loaded walk in the sixth and added a two-run double in the seventh.
