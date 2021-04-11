Advertisement

García HR, 5 RBIs; Brewers end Cards' 4-game win streak, 9-5

By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 10, 2021
ST. LOUIS (AP) - Avisaíl García homered, doubled and drove in five runs as the Milwaukee Brewers beat St. Louis 9-5 and ended the Cardinals’ four-game winning streak.

Keston Hiura hit a three-run homer that capped a five-run burst in the seventh inning that made it 8-2. The Brewers won for the third time in four games.

García’s two-run homer off Carlos Martínez gave Milwaukee a 3-0 lead in the fifth. García drew a bases-loaded walk in the sixth and added a two-run double in the seventh.

