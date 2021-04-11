Trinity United Methodist Church hosts walk-in vaccine clinic
The clinic is taking place on Sunday in Madison.
Published: Apr. 11, 2021 at 7:52 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Trinity United Methodist Church in Madison, is hosting a walk-in vaccine clinic on Sunday, April 11, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Everyone 16 years old and up, is able to attend the clinic.
The church is partnering with Fitchburg Family Pharmacy and Hayat Pharmacy.
Trinity United Methodist Church is located at 1123 Vilas Ave in Madison.
Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.