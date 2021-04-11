Trinity United Methodist Church hosts walk-in vaccine clinic

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Trinity United Methodist Church in Madison, is hosting a walk-in vaccine clinic on Sunday, April 11, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Do you or someone you know need a vaccine? Stop by the church tomorrow from 10-4. Posted by Trinity United Methodist Church on Saturday, April 10, 2021

Everyone 16 years old and up, is able to attend the clinic.

The church is partnering with Fitchburg Family Pharmacy and Hayat Pharmacy.

Trinity United Methodist Church is located at 1123 Vilas Ave in Madison.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.