Widespread Rain Over; Remaining Mild Next Week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Widespread rain showers ended Sunday afternoon. A few breaks in the clouds were noted on satellite imagery - especially over SE Wisconsin. Clouds remain in the neighborhood - on the backside of departing low-pressure. Lows fall back into the lower 40s under a mainly cloudy sky tonight.

A few spotty showers are possible on Monday, but most stay dry. High temperatures will climb into the mid 50s area wide. Cooler air works in from the NW on Tuesday. This will drop highs into the upper 40s for most of southern Wisconsin. Another spotty shower or two cannot be completely ruled out.

Overall, the pattern remains quiet over the NBC15 viewing area. Most of the energy is parked just to our North. Any jolt of energy that swings our way, could trigger one of these showers. So, it’ll be a good idea to have the rain gear on standby! But, chances are you won’t have to use it!

Clouds hold on through much of the week as temperatures stabilize into the mid 50s - close to seasonable average for Madison & the Wisconsin Capital Region. A few breaks could allow some sunshine to filter in mid-week. Our next weather system is still up for debate between the models. We’re monitoring the trend for next Saturday, but will keep rain chances out for now. Highs remain in the mid-50s for next Saturday/Sunday.

